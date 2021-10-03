Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 5,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 976,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after buying an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after buying an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

