Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 3.8% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.66. 424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

