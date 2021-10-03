Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) vs. Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Head-To-Head Review

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -16.45% -5.47% -4.03% Kawasaki Heavy Industries -0.72% 1.22% 0.28%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oriental Land and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oriental Land and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 36.55 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -104.39 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.04 billion 0.27 -$174.60 million ($0.17) -52.41

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Oriental Land on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine. The Energy and Environmental Plant segment engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures, crushers. The Precision Machines and Robots segment engages in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship Ocean segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ships. The Vehicle segment engages in the sale and manufacture of railroad vehicle. The Motorcycle and engine segment engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles (ATV), versatile four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercraft (jet skis), general-purpose gasoline engines. The Other segment engages in the Brokerage and mediation of commerce, sales and orders. The company was founded by Shozo Kawasaki in April 1878 a

