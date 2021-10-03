Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.25. 32,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,906,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.6% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

