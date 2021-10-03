Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Up 15%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shot up 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $7.43. 1,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.