Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Decreases By 70.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

