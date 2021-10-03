Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 825,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBIO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.