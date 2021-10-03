Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Short Interest Down 61.1% in September

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $320,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

