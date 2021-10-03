Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730,000.00 and the highest is $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.