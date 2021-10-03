Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

