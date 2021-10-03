Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $358.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $298.77 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

