Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Shares of SDMHF opened at $559.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $592.20 and a 200 day moving average of $498.18. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.