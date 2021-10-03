Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $559.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $592.20 and a 200 day moving average of $498.18. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

