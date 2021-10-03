IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IHS Markit has outperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to earnings beat in the past seven quarters. IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern as the company plans to make investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company's business experiences event driven seasoanlity, causing fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. IHS Markit has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

