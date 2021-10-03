Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Down 4.8%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. 1,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

