Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.30 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.