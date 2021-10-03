Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.30 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.
About Siemens Healthineers
