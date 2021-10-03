Bank of America Boosts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $63.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XPEV opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of -27.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of XPeng by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of XPeng by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of XPeng by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after buying an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

