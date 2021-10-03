TD Securities Lowers Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) to Hold

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $15.33 on Friday. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Cervus Equipment Corp. engages i the provision of equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Transportation, Industrial, and Corporate. The Agriculture segment operates through John Deere agricultural equipment.

