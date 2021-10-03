CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

