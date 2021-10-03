Kenon (NYSE:KEN) vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Financial Review

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.65 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -60.20 Kenon $386.00 million 5.86 $507.11 million N/A N/A

Kenon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.25% -1.80% -0.73% Kenon 128.01% 36.92% 20.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 8 7 0 2.47 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.04, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Kenon.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kenon beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

