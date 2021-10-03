Critical Comparison: Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) versus Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schaeffler and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.09 -$484.33 million ($0.72) -10.69 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $21.99 billion 1.70 $1.61 billion $1.22 17.47

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Schaeffler. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Schaeffler and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 2 4 0 2.43 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2 7 4 0 2.15

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler 2.84% 18.62% 2.98% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats Schaeffler on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segment both focuses on Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific. The company was founded by Georg Schaeffler and Wilhelm Schaeffler in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit. The Industrial Adhesives segment covers packaging and consumer goods adhesives, transport and metal, general industry, and electronics. The Beauty Care segment comprises of hair care, hair colorants, hair styling, body care, skin care, and oral care, and hair salon. The Laundry and Home Care segment detergents but also fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and fabric care products. The company was founded by Fritz Henkel on September 26, 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

