Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 347.1% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.

Shares of SMFTF stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

