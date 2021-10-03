Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

