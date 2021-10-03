Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

POR opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 138,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

