Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Open Text stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after buying an additional 175,390 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after buying an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Open Text by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

