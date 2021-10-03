Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) to Buy

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Midwest stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Midwest by 33,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

