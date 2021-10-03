Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

