Short Interest in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Rises By 373.6%

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 373.6% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTPA. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,255,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

