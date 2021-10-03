Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,706 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

