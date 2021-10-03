The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $72.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE GXO opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.49. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.