The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.28.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $285.04 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.29 and its 200-day moving average is $283.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

