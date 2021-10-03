Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Anglo American stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

