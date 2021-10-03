Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MX. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.09.

MX opened at C$61.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$30.26 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.6899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.91%.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

