Raymond James Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$57.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Interfor stock opened at C$31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$38.50.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

