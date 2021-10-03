Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

URE opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.