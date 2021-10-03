TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.17.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

