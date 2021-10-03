International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.43 and last traded at $142.72. Approximately 45,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,778,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.72.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

