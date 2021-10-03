Contrasting Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golden Minerals and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 173.22%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.15 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.01 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -3.94

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

