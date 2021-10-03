Reviewing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 90.32 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -19.12 Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ikena Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -90.50% -21.01% -12.34% Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.54%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.01%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Kymera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

