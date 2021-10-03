$25.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $25.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.36 million and the highest is $26.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

