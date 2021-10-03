Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences has underperformed its industry in the past three months. The company exited the second quarter of 2021 with net loss wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The widening of quarterly operating and net loss compared to the year-ago period is concerning. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter declined year over year. Further, Screening revenues registered a onetime downward adjustment of $12 million. The company also incurred significant operating loss on escalating costs and expenses. On a positive note, Exact Sciences reported better-than-expected revenues in the second quarter. Robust total revenue growth during the quarter, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The company’s legacy Screening business saw a significant improvement in revenues on Cologuard volume growth.”

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.