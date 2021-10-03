Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

Five9 stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 692.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

