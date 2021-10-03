Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $71.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.