Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,867 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

