Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreases By 36.1%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

