Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in September

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

