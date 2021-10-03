Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in September

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96.
About Z
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.