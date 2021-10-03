Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.13

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 39773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

