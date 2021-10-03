Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up to $81.38

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.38, but opened at $84.35. Copa shares last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 489 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Get Copa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.