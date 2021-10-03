OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 223,416 shares.The stock last traded at $85.79 and had previously closed at $85.55.

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.75 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,676. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.