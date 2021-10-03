PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.32

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 2461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

