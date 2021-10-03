Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

ACB stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

